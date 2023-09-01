A new farm store has opened in Aroda.

On Saturday, Three Springs Farm owners Evan and Karen Boone, along with their children, opened their farm store at 3091 Orange Road in Aroda, the space formerly known as the Aroda Store. The new location represents the latest expansion in the business, which began several years ago.

The Boones moved to Madison in 2015. They raise cattle, sheep and pigs on 23 acres in the Aroda area. They are a sustainable farm business, focusing on organic and humane practices using only locally-milled, non-GMO feed. The Boones offer dry-aged angus beef that is grass-fed and grass-finished. They also sell premium Berkshire pork and Katahdin Hair Sheep. They sell a variety of their beef, pork and lamb products online, at the Culpeper Farmers Market and at their farm store which was originally located on Elly Road.

The Elly Road store was built by the Boones and opened in 2019. Now, the business has expanded, moving to the new Aroda location. The farm store offers not only Three Springs Farm products, but also numerous other local and regional goods including pasta, coffee and honey.

Ahead of Saturday's grand opening, the Madison Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the business. Saturday's grand opening was attended by dozens of Madison residents who enjoyed coffee, baked good and more. The Boones thanked those who attended for their support.

"We can't say thank you enough," they posted via social media. "Thank you for the stories. Thank you for the encouragement. Thank you to our amazing staff and friends that have helped us since we started this journey [and] thank you to everyone that came out and shared this amazing day with us. We cannot do this without each of you."

The Three Springs Farm Store is open Wednesday-Friday, 12-6 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit 3springsfarm.com or facebook.com/threespringsfarmllc. The business can also be reached by phone at (540) 923-0664.