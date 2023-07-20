The Madison County Library has awarded its $1,000 Chris Jacoby Textbook Scholarship to Emma Fisher, a 2023 graduate of Madison County High School.

Fisher will attend the University of Mary Washington, where she plans to study medicine. She has a particular interest in the field of cardiology.

Fisher has been an active leader in high school, participating in the Student Council Association, the Student Leadership Council, Principal’s Cabinet, and BETA Club; and serving as vice president with the senior class counsel.

She is also very active in the community, have worked as a student CNA at Autumn Care and as a CNA at Dogwood Village. Fisher has also participated in community food drives, clothing drives, and other volunteer activities.

In her scholarship essay, Fisher wrote of the role of libraries in her education. “Libraries have helped me provide access to books, articles, and other materials that are crucial for research and learning, which helped me excel in school,” she wrote. “Libraries can also have a positive impact on people’s emotional well-being, and that has shown true in my personal life. For me, it was always a peaceful and quiet space to relax and read or study. Libraries also provide access to resources and information that helped me improve my life, which was empowering and uplifting to me.”

The Chris Jacoby Textbook Scholarship is presented in honor of the library’s long-time volunteer and former board member.