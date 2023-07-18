On Monday, July 10, Corey D. Faison, 43, of Earlysville was involved in a police pursuit that began in front of Madison County High School on U.S. 29. Faison's 2003 Honda CR-V exceeded speeds of 100 mph as moved through Culpeper County into Fauquier County. It was there that the Honda swerved into the left lane in an attempt to avoid a vehicle stopped on the right shoulder. The maneuver caused the Honda to collide with a Culpeper County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle. The impact caused the Honda to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn. The accident occurred just north of Rt. 651, Freemans Ford Road.