Rapidan Baptist Church is celebrating a large milestone—its 250th anniversary.

The church was officially constituted in 1773 as Rapid Ann, formed by Elijah Craig, James Reed, Samuel Harriss and John Waller. The men were members of Blue Run in Somerset. Craig was the minister of that congregation and an avid missionary. He was arrested while preaching along with other Rapidan organizers, but wouldn’t be deterred. He continued to preach from his cell in Culpeper.

Eventually, religious freedom took hold. In 1806, the church’s current location was erected. It felt into disrepair decades later and was auctioned. A new church was built, and an addition was constructed in 1963. A playground was added in 2018.

From Rapidan, several local churches were created including Beth Car, Liberty and Graves Chapel. This summer, a historical road sign marker will be erected honoring Rapidan’s legacy.

It’s legacy will also be on full display this weekend with a two-day anniversary celebration. Saturday will feature living historical interpreters, children’s period games, a historical exhibit with the church’s original clerk’s book, refreshments and live music from the Freedom Worship Band. Saturday’s events will take place 12-4 p.m.

On Sunday, the celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with a traditional worship service led by pastor Jeff Tucker followed by a catered lunch and live music by Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band.

“Needless to say, we’re very excited about our 250th anniversary celebration,” Tucker said. “It’s also quite humbling to know we’re the current torch bearers for a flame that was lit in 1773 at a time in the colony of Virginia when it was actually illegal to pastor, pray or even congregate as Baptists, yet, their faith endured. RBC’s congregation gathered here as our nation was formed.”

He said it’s all because of God that the church is still thriving 250 years later.

“As Hebrews 13:8 puts it, ‘Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever’.”

Tucker said churches can continue to thrive so long as they hold tight to Jesus.

As for this weekend’s celebration, he said there will be lots of history, music, games for the kids and of course, food. All events are free.

“A good time will be had by all,” Tucker said.

He thanked the church’s 250th Committee chaired by Monica Weaver and church historian Joyce Gentry for their efforts in planning the celebration.

For more information, visit https://www.rapidanbaptistchurch.org.