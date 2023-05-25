Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its business appreciation dinner Monday. The event, held at Early Mountain Vineyards, honors local businesses in the county. This year’s dinner, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, featured food by the Bavarian Chef. The local eatery is celebrating 49 years of business.

In lieu of awarding individual businesses, the chamber opted instead to celebrate all local businesses. The one appreciation award of the night went to longtime senator Emmett Hanger. Hanger has served in the Senate since 1996. He is not seeking reelection due to the creation of a new district, the 28th Senate District, which he does not reside in.

“Emmett Hanger gets along with everyone,” chamber director Tracey Gardner said. “He makes things happen.”

“He’s been good to Madison,” Clore owner Troy Coppage said.

“I have enjoyed representing this area,” Hanger said. “It has been an honor for me to represent you in Richmond. I intend to remain involved.”

Hanger was presented an engraved Clore foot stool from the chamber and Madison County.