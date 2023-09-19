A Brightwood resident, who was convicted on rape and incest charges, will remain at Bon Air Juvenile Correction Center.

Last week, the now 20-year-old who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, was in court regarding a petition filed by the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) to relocate him to an independent living facility. Officials with DJJ said the man had made excellent progress at the department's Bon Air Correctional Center. While there, he has completed sex offender treatment and is involved in individual and family therapy, as well as therapy aimed at preventing reoccurrence. Officials petitioned to relocate the man to a transitional living facility in Chesterfield which would allow him to enroll in an electrical apprenticeship program.

The man's charges stem from a 2021 plea agreement in which the then 17-year-old entered guilty pleas on 12 charges—four counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery and four counts of incest. The charges were the result of allegations of sexually abusing his younger sister over a period of years through intimidation and grooming. The teen was sentenced to the DJJ until the age of 21 and required to complete the program there. Ten years active jail time was suspended providing the program was completed and upon release, the accused would be on supervised probation for two years with a long period of good behavior.

Madison County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Wade Gelbert said the man's commitment to the DJJ should continue despite the positive feedback from officials. He said the man was tried as an adult and had been confined for less than two years. He said the psychosexual evaluation showed a moderate risk of reoffending and the victim has to live with the trauma caused to her everyday. Gelbert said the man's release would affect her.

"[This was] repeated sexual offending on a younger sibling," Gelbert said. "I'm concerned about what his release would look like for her."

Defense attorney Mike Hallahan argued in support of the petition, pointing to his client's progress.

Judge Paul Peatross agreed with Gelbert. He said his concern was for the victim and denied the petition. A review date of Sept. 11, 2024 was set in the case.