Late last month a new beauty business opened in Madison. Shear Perfections Beauty Bar, LLC offers a variety of hair services including cuts, color, updos and more. Services are offered for men, women and children. The business is located at 312 N. Main Street, Suite B, beside Jenny Lynd’s Pizza and is owned by Lakin Cottom. It is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090582458720 or call (540) 718-1647.