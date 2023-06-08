Related to this story

VSP seeking help with hit-and-run

The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians that occurred Saturday (June 3), in …

Another delay for solar

Not ready to go to public hearing, that was the consensus about an application for a solar farm after last week's planning commission workshop.

Utz, Coppege receive Madison Award

Last week, Fay Utz and Nan Coppege received the Madison Award for their contributions to the community. The two were honored during a dinner h…

