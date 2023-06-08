Late last month a new beauty business opened in Madison. Shear Perfections Beauty Bar, LLC offers a variety of hair services including cuts, color, updos and more. Services are offered for men, women and children. The business is located at 312 N. Main Street, Suite B, beside Jenny Lynd’s Pizza and is owned by Lakin Cottom. It is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090582458720 or call (540) 718-1647.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Next week, planning commissioners and supervisors will receive public comments regarding an application to operate a substance abuse treatment…
The program repays student loans up to $250,000 for those who agree to serve as a full-time substance use disorder treatment providers in unde…
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with a hit-and-run crash involving two pedestrians that occurred Saturday (June 3), in …
Not ready to go to public hearing, that was the consensus about an application for a solar farm after last week's planning commission workshop.
Last week, Fay Utz and Nan Coppege received the Madison Award for their contributions to the community. The two were honored during a dinner h…