The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that originated from China. It was first detected in Pennsylvania in September 2014, but now has been detected in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. The Spotted Lanternfly can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses. They feed on a variety of fruits, ornamental and woody trees, which the tree-of-heaven being their main host. Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on the invasive tree of heaven; however, they also feed on crops, plants, including grapes, apples, hops, and hardwood trees.

How to identify the spotted lanternfly? The Nymphs are black with white spots and turn red before transitioning into adults. The black nymphs are typically seen between the months of April and July. The red nymphs can be seen between the months of July and September. Adults begin to appear in July that are approximately 1 inch long and ½ inch wide. Their forewings are grayish with black spots.

What can you do? Inspect trees and plants in your yard. Look for sugary secretions called honeydew, look for the black sooty mold that grows on the honeydew. The honeydew will ferment leaving a vinegar smell on the tree. The Spotted Lanternfly is well known for “hitchhiking” so check your car if traveling to and from places where they are present. Check your car, shoes, clothing for any egg masses. If seen, you may collect it in a Ziplock bag and put hand sanitizer in it to kill the insect. Please bring it in the baggie to your local extension office to be examined and identified. For more information visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension Spotted Lanternfly Page: https://ext.vt.edu/agriculture/commercial-horticulture/spotted-lanternfly.html