Saturday was all about heading back to school as dozens of organizations and businesses welcomed students and families to the second annual Back to School Fair.

The fair, held at the Young Farmers Grounds, began last year as a way to kick off the school year and help students and their families learn more about available resources within the school division and the local community.

This year’s fair brought together more than 24 organizations and businesses including the Madison County Library, MESA, Canines for Christ, Sheetz, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and more. They offered free items, tips and resources to the hundreds of students and families who attended the event. Student athletes welcomed attendees to participate in a variety of activities including soccer drills, backyard football, golf and volleyball.

In addition to picking up free items and information, students also enjoyed free snowcones and popcorn from local food trucks. Superintendent Anna Graham said six hairstylists gave more than 60 back to school haircuts. She said watching the students’ faces light up as they received their new ‘dos was a particularly special aspect of the fair. She also sad she was thankful for the support of the community in participating in the event.

“I can’t emphasize how nice it as to have 24 organizations come out and support the schools,” Graham said.

Graham honored staff member Laura Daniel as the staff member of the month at Monday’s school board meeting. Graham said Daniel was the driving force behind the fair, organizing and overseeing the event.

The fair was just one way the school division plans to carry out the motto for this school year—every student matters, every moment counts.

For more information on all things school-related, visit https://www2.madisonschools.k12.va.us/.