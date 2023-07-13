A special use permit (SUP) application has been approved to operate an automotive repair shop in Rochelle.

Last week, supervisors approved an SUP for Troy Weaver to establish an auto repair shop on 4.78 acres of A-1, agriculture, zoned land off Shelby Road in the Rochelle area of Madison County. Weaver plans to create a metal framed structure on the property to use as the shop and would perform body work on vehicles including painting.

Weaver has vast experience in automotive repairs. He currently operates his business on Little Church Lane in Madison and said he’s been working on vehicles for more than 22 years. He has purchased a down draft paint booth which has all of the necessary ventilation systems to meet required environmental codes.

A large portion of Weaver’s workload comes from local dealerships. Ted Brehm of Madison Motors said Weaver provides a unique service.

“He’s an expert at tailgates and fenders,” Brehm said. “I also used him at Eddins. He gets stuff in and out and does excellent work. He gets the cars in and out. They’re back in two to three days.”

Supervisor James Jewett said he heard from an Orange dealership which also uses Weaver. He said the person spoke positively about Weaver’s character.

Supervisor Dustin Dawson said Weaver’s current location is clean and matches the character of the neighborhood.

Occupants of three residences on Shelby Road submitted a letter opposing the project. They stated traffic, noise and toxin exposure as their concerns. They also requested the county ensure auto body repair shops adhere to EPA Spray Paint Requirements which include best practices for maintaining hazardous air pollutant emissions during surface coating operations.

Weaver said he already adheres to those. Jewett said he had met with Weaver about the concerns, all of which were answered.

Conditions on the application include having it run with the applicant; limiting structures to one 60 foot by 60 foot garage structure meeting all minimum setback requirements; having a layout that substantially conforms with the conceptual one submitted although the parking may move to the rear if space allows; creating an enhanced vegetative buffer near the eastern and western property lines; installing a new low volume commercial entrance for business use leaving the existing entrance for private use; and not exceeding four employees including the owner. A gravel parking area has to be constructed to allow not more than 10 cars to be parked outside overnight, an increase compared to the six previously stated.

Planning commissioner Nathan Cowan had suggested the increase in cars to give Weaver some leeway to expand his business. The commission’s recommendation to approve the SUP, motioned by commissioner Peter Elliott with a second by commissioner Daniel Crigler, did not include the increase. The recommendation was made 7-0.

It was board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson who implemented the increase.

“It gives him wiggle room and allows him to be in compliance if his business grows,” he said.

Dawson made a motion approving the SUP which was seconded by Jewett. It was approved 5-0.