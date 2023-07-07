Related to this story

Most Popular

New leader named at Waverly Yowell

New leader named at Waverly Yowell

When students return to school next month, they’ll be greeted by a new principal at Waverly Yowell Elementary School, one with a familiar face.

Ford seeking Senate seat

Ford seeking Senate seat

The Madison County school board vice chair’s recent proposal to eliminate two specific social emotional learning (SEL) programs and replace th…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

A1 Minute! July 7, 2023: Weekend events; County Fair preparations