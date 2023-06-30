A special use permit (SUP) application has been submitted to operate an automotive repair shop in Rochelle.

In April, Troy Weaver applied for an SUP to establish an auto repair shop on 4.78 acres of A-1, agriculture, zoned land off Shelby Road in the Rochelle area of Madison County. The property is currently undeveloped. Weaver would create a metal framed structure on the property to use as the shop and would perform body work on vehicles including painting.

Weaver has vast experience in automotive repairs. He currently operates his business on Little Church Lane in Madison and said he’s been working on vehicles for more than 22 years. He has purchased a down draft paint booth which has all of the necessary ventilation systems to meet required environmental codes.

Neighbors aren’t so sure, however. Shannon Mallory, whose property shares a driveway with Weaver’s property, said she’s opposed to the project due to the traffic and noise it will cause, along with potential air and well pollution. Occupants of three residences on Shelby Road, including Mallory, submitted a letter opposing the project. They state traffic, noise and toxin exposure as their concerns. They also request the county ensure auto body repair shops adhere to EPA Spray Paint Requirements which include best practices for maintaining hazardous air pollutant emissions during surface coating operations.

Weaver said he already adheres to those.

Proposed conditions on the application include having it run with the applicant; limiting structures to one 65 foot by 65 foot garage structure meeting all minimum setback requirements; having a layout that substantially conforms with the conceptual one submitted; creating an enhanced vegetative buffer near the eastern and western property lines; installing a new low volume commercial entrance for business use leaving the existing entrance for private use; not exceeding four employees including the owner; and constructing a gravel parking area with not more than six vehicles parked outside overnight.

The application will be the subject of a public hearing July 5 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.