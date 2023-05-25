Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Another 30-day delay is being implemented in the application for a solar farm near Yoder’s Country Market.

In April, planning commissioner said several items were still missing for an application to create a solar facility on a 91.89 acre parcel beside Yoder’s Country Market. An application was originally submitted in 2021 by James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC Representative Tina Weaver to rezone their parcel to M1, limited industrial. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1. The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on M1 zoned property. The application also requested a special use permit (SUP) to construct a solar project on the property. That application went to a public hearing, but was tabled by the applicants and ultimately pulled from consideration.

Months later, the applicants appeared back before the planning commission with a representative from Louth Callan Renewables (LCR). LCR is a solar development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance firm headquartered in Suffield, CT. The company currently has nine projects under lease in Virginia. LCR submitted a draft site plan to the county for the project with rezoning and SUP hearings anticipated in early November. However, the actual application for the rezoning and SUP was never submitted and again the project was off the table.

In February, LCR submitted a new application for the rezoning and SUP on the 91.89 acre property owned by James Beall via his LLC, SBF Madison VA and Weaver via Springbrook Farm at Madison LLC. It was supposed to go to public hearing in May, but was then pushed to June on the request of LCR CEO Nick Sylvestre after planning commissioners complained that the application wasn’t complete. Now, it’s been pushed to July.

The project aims to generate 30,761 megawatts per year over a 25-year contract with an option to extend 10 years and will tie into Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (REC) electrical grid at the Pratts substation. Solar panels will cover 59 of the parcels 91.89 acres with 32 acres dedicated to open space and two acres covered by impervious surface. The project will have a landscape buffer in accordance with the county’s ordinance requirements and will feature native plant species for pollinators. Sylvestre said the plan is to partner with the Virginia State Beekeepers Association and local bee farmers to host hives on-site to support local honey businesses. He said he’s also like to utilize sheep to manage vegetation.

If approved, the project would take about 15 months to construct from start to finish and Sylvestre said LCR works with local labor to provide an economic stimulus. LCR would pay half of the machinery and tools tax, plus an annual capital payment of $100,000 for the life of the project. Early revenue estimates projected total revenue of approximately $5.7 million over 25 years. The county would look at implementing a different depreciation for solar-related machinery and tools than the standard one that depreciates fully over five years. However, county planner Ligon Webb said that number is likely much lower since solar projects are exempt from 80% of the machinery and tools tax. The county is considering implementing a solar revenue sharing ordinance in place of the machinery and tools tax. No definitive new numbers have been given, and that’s just one of the items planning commissioners say are missing.

The county’s zoning ordinance, specifically 14-19-3, requires the submission of several items before the issuance of a special use permit. These include a feasibility impact study demonstrating the amount of power generated can be supported by the relevant electrical company and electric grid; an economic cost/benefit analysis; a view shed analysis conducted from the perspectives of neighboring landowners and roadway travelers; and a decommissioning plan with an appropriate surety bond.

A feasibility study was submitted back in 2022, but wasn’t signed by REC and wasn’t included with the latest application. A copy was sent out by Webb following the April worksession. Commissioners said the cost/benefit analysis, the view shed analysis and the decommissioning plan hadn’t been submitted. One big question was where the lines would be located to get the power from the project on U.S. 29 to the Pratts substation near the intersection of Rts. 230 and 231. Initially, LCR said they would connect via existing infrastructure. However last week Sylvestre said that they’d pursue one of two routes—down U.S. 29 and around the corner to the substation or U.S. 29 to Rt. 230 to the substation. He said the line would be run on existing poles, but commissioners said they weren’t aware of any existing poles in the route.

“Last time, you were connecting to an existing line, now its a new line,” commissioner Pete Elliott said. “We need to know where that line is going to go.”

The impact feasibility study states a two mile line will need to be built extending around the northeast side of the proposed facility. A map included in the study shows the line traveling U.S. 29, turning near the high school and following Fairground Road to the substation.

Webb said the siting agreement is still in the works. He said solar projects are a bit different in that they require outside studies.

Resident Allan Nicholls, who has been very vocal in his opposition of the project, expressed frustration at yet another delay in the process.

“I think [an applicant] ought to be required to submit all documents before a case is placed on the calendar [and there should be] a minimum amount of time in advance of the calendar date to have time to digest it,” he said. “If the [deadlines] aren’t met, the process starts over.”

Planning commission chairman Steve Carpenter said perhaps documents should be requested earlier. Commissioner Daniel Crigler said it was “ridiculous” to have a worksession on an application when all the documents hadn’t been submitted.

“The point is we’re waiting until the joint meeting when we need to vote on it and don’t have documents,” Carpenter said. “How can we do any appropriate deliberation and make a decision?”

Webb said the goal is to have all of the documents for the application by the next worksession meeting on June 21.

Applicant Tina Weaver also expressed frustration at the delays. She said the project hasn’t been discussed for two years, but rather five. She said the applicants were asked recently to wait until the county could get its revenue sharing in place. She said LCR was ready to proceed.

“This is new for everyone,” she said. “There’s a lot to learn from both sides.”

Weaver said representatives from LCR will be in-person at future meetings.

“My understanding is everything is ready,” she said.

Webb said he wasn’t totally competent that the siting agreement would have been done in time for a June public hearing, hence the delay to July. He said he hasn’t yet seen an economic impact analysis.

County administrator Johnathon Weakley said there a lot of items yet to be sent to Webb to complete the application package.

Currently, the application is set for a joint public hearing July 5 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.