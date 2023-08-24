The wait is finally over.

The Central Virginia high school football season kicks off on Friday night with nine games.

There is one all-local matchup (William Monroe at Monticello) on the docket. Two local teams will head across the mountain to the Shenandoah Valley for their season openers, with Charlottesville traveling to Wilson Memorial and Fluvanna County going to Broadway.

In addition to Monticello, Albemarle, Orange County, Louisa County, Nelson County and Madison County will begin their seasons at home, while Western Albemarle will make the lengthy trek to Roanoke to face Cave Spring for its season opener.

Here is a quick look at each game on the Week 1 schedule.

Heritage (Lynchburg) at Albemarle

The Patriots have high hopes for this year after last season’s 8-3 campaign. Albemarle should have plenty of firepower on offense, led by quarterback Amaje Parker, who threw for a career-high 2,630 yards and 34 touchdowns last season. Noah Grevious, one of Parker’s top targets last season, also returns after hauling in a career-high 72 catches for 1,010 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

The Patriots will kick off the season with a challenging matchup against Heritage (Lynchburg), which went 12-3 and reached the VHSL Class 3 state championship game last season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

William Monroe at Monticello

The former Jefferson District rivals are both looking to kick off the 2023 campaign on a positive note after struggling to win games last year. The Mustangs went 1-9 last season, while the Greene Dragons had a 2-8 campaign.

Both programs are optimistic things will improve this season. After a productive offseason and training camp, Monticello players are eager to prove doubters wrong, while William Monroe brings back a large group of experienced seniors as it embarks on its first season in the Valley District.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday.

Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial

The Black Knights begin the Jeff Woody era with a trip over the mountain to face the Green Hornets. CHS, which went 3-7 last season, has high hopes that it can get back to being a winning program again under Woody, who guided E.C. Glass to a VHSL Class 4 state semifinals appearance last season.

Wilson Memorial, which went 7-4 last season, also has a new head coach. Long-time Fort Defiance assistant Ryan Byrd has taken charge of the Green Hornets program and hopes to replicate the success the team had on offense last season when Wilson Memorial averaged 30.9 points per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Western Albemarle at Cave Spring

New Warriors head coach Seth Wilson is no stranger to success. He guided Covenant to a pair of VISFL 8-man state championships. He now begins a new challenge at Western, which was a playoff regular under previous head coach Ed Redmond.

The Warriors will make the trip down Interstate 81 to face a Cave Spring team that also has a new head coach. Hunter Shepherd takes over the Knights’ program after serving as the defensive coordinator at Staunton River for the past four years.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Friday in Roanoke.

Courtland at Orange County

New Orange County football coach Colston Bayless summed his program’s home field well shortly after taking the job earlier this year.

“There is just something special about Friday nights at Porterfield Park,” Bayless said. “It is unique, historic and the whole town is there. I appreciate that small-town vibe.”

Bayless, an Orange County alum, begins his tenure as the Hornets head coach under the lights of Porterfield Park against Courtland on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bayless has the luxury of having several key contributors return from last season’s playoff team, including quarterback Jeremiah Wharton, running backs Dwayne “Bubba” Wells and Christian Simpson and receiver JaePharoah Carpenter.

Patrick Henry (Ashland) at Louisa County

The Lions will be a different looking football team this season. Louisa must replace a talented senior class from last year’s Jefferson District championship team as well as standout underclassmen Dyzier Carter and Savion Hiter, who both transferred to Woodberry Forest.

The Lions also are making the move up to Class 5 this season. They open the schedule by hosting a Patrick Henry squad that went 6-5 and made the Region 4B playoffs last season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Staunton at Madison County

Head coach Larry Helmick guided the Mountaineers to a winning season and a playoff berth last season. He hopes to build on that success this season, but he will have to replace several key members from last season’s squad, including starting quarterback Wade Fox.

They will take on a Staunton team that lost its final four games last year after starting the season 7-0. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Fluvanna County at Broadway

Fluvanna County native Mitchell Pace is hoping to breathe new life into a Flucos program that went winless last season. The new Fluvanna head coach begins his tenure in Palmyra with a trip to the Shenandoah Valley to face Broadway on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Gobblers went 3-7 last season and earned a 28-17 victory over Fluvanna in the season opener in Palmyra.

Randolph-Henry at Nelson County

After going 1-9 last season, the Governors are looking for more success in Jack Baker’s second season as head coach. That starts with Friday’s season opener against Randolph-Henry in Lovingston.

The Statesmen picked up a 19-6 win over Nelson in last year’s season opener in Charlotte Court House. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.