Player of the Year

J.J. Glasscock, Fluvanna County

Glasscock has been one of the premier high school pitchers in Central Virginia throughout his career at Fluvanna County. The flame-throwing right-hander delivered again this spring, posting a 7-1 record in 10 games to help lead the Flucos to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament. The senior struck out 86 batters in 46 innings of work and posted a 0.30 ERA to take home VHSL second-team all-state honors. He will pitch for West Virginia University next season.

First team—Pitchers

Kody Dobyns, Madison County

Dobyns had a season to remember for the Mountaineers as he was named Bull Run District Co-Player of the Year after leading his team to the district regular season title. On the hill, he posted a 7-1 record with a 1.02 ERA. The Shenandoah University commit struck out 105 batters in 55 innings and surrendered just eight earned runs. At the plate, Dobyns hit .439 with a home run and 31 runs batted in. He tallied 25 hits, including four doubles and a pair of triples.

Ben Winslow, Western Albemarle

Winslow capped off an impressive career at Western Albemarle with another stellar season. Although arm injuries cut his season short, he posted a 4-0 record with a 0.63 ERA to finish his high school career undefeated. The Yale commit struck out 67 batters in 31.2 innings of work. Offensively, he hit .342 with four home runs and 11 runs batted in. Winslow also showed a keen eye at the plate, drawing 30 walks.

Lance Williams, William Monroe

Williams had another banner year on the bump for William Monroe. Despite missing the last five games due to elbow issues, he posted a 5-1 record with a 1.22 ERA. A first-team all-region performer, he struck out 79 batters in 34 innings of work and surrendered just eight hits all season. He will play at East Carolina next year.

Shane Dunkum, Louisa County

Dunkum posted an 8-1 record with an 0.85 ERA as the ace of the Lions’ staff. A big-game pitcher, he allowed just seven earned runs on 38 hits and struck out 51 batters in 56 innings of work. At the plate, Dunkum recorded 19 hits, including two doubles and a triple, and scored 14 runs.

Catcher

Jack McMullan, Miller School

McMullan made the most of his first season at Miller, leading his team to a VISAA Division I state tournament appearance. The senior split time between catcher and first base and was among the team leaders in several batting categories. He was a first-team All-Blue Ridge Athletic Conference performer and also secured VISAA Division I first-team all-state honors.

First base

Caden Harris, Fluvanna County

Harris turned in a strong campaign for Fluvanna County and emerged as one of the top young stars in the program. The sophomore hit .346 with 14 runs batted in. He finished the season with 18 hits, including three triples, scored 15 runs, and walked 16 times. Defensively, Harris had a .994 fielding percentage.

Second base

William Dickey, Madison County

Dickey continued to flash greatness in the middle of the infield for Madison County. The sophomore posted a team-high .484 batting average with a home run and 23 runs batted in. He registered 31 hits, including nine doubles and six triples, and scored 27 runs. On the basepaths, he stole 12 bases as he took home second-team VHSL Class 2 all-state honors.

Shortstop

Parker Hildebrand, William Monroe

Hildebrand hit a team-high .458 and drove in 32 runs for the Greene Dragons. He also tallied eight doubles, stole 14 bases and scored 23 runs as he was named a VHSL Class 3 second-team all-state honoree.

Third base

Gavin Cunningham, STAB

Cunningham hit .351 with three home runs for the a vastly improved Saints squad. He tallied 27 hits, including seven doubles, and posted a .558 slugging percentage and a .452 on-base percentage to garner All-Prep League honors.

Outfield

Sumner Solomon, STAB

Solmon hit .411 with four home runs and drove in a team-high 22 runs. He finished the season with 30 hits, including nine doubles, and stole 13 bases as he was named to the VISAA Division I all-state first team.

Aiden Carver-Woodson, Western Albemarle

Carver-Woodson hit .424 with an inside-the-park home run and 12 runs batted in from the leadoff spot. He finished the season with 28 hits, including five doubles and four triples, and stole 17 bases for a Warriors team that captured its third straight Jefferson District title.

Talan Shifflett, William Monroe

Shifflett continued to be an offensive catalyst for William Monroe for the second season in a row. He hit. 390 with a pair of home runs and 21 runs batted in. Shifflett also scored 28 runs and stole 15 bases to garner first-team All-Region 3B honors.

Utility

Will Coleman, Albemarle

Coleman played seven different positions for the Patriots and hit .377 with a home run and 13 runs batted in. He also tallied eight doubles and a triple, drew 16 walks and scored 13 runs. In addition, he was 3-3 on the hill for the Patriots.

Designated hitter

Daniel Jones, Western Albemarle

Jones hit .422 and drove in 18 runs for the Jefferson District champion Warriors. He finished the season with 28 hits, including five doubles and a triple. Defensively, he had a fielding percentage of .919.

Second team Pitcher

Devin Christopher, Miller School

Alex Bingler, STAB

Joseph Gomez, Fluvanna County

Ezra Andres, Western Albemarle

Kevin Knight, Nelson County

Catcher

Dominick Cafferillo, Miller School

Ty Maurer, Nelson County

First base

Josh Lively, Western Albemarle

Michael Fitzgerald, Nelson County

Second base

Nick Knight, Albemarle

Elliot Inzana, William Monroe

Shortstop

Sam Loving, Fluvanna County

Ethan Roach, Monticello

Third base

Morgan Tompkins, Madison County

Tommy Williams, Western Albemarle

Outfield

Wade Fox, Madison County

Patrick Rakes II, Miller School

Mandela Browman, Albemarle

Nathan Gragg, Fluvanna County

Rocco Kenny, Louisa County

Designated hitter

Andy Pham, Albemarle

James Neal, William Monroe

Utility

Charlie Pausic, STAB

Zach Critzer, Monticello

Jacob Fifer, Louisa County