Greene Hills once again hosted the 2023 Annual CM Ponton Memorial Scotch 4-Some on May 27th. CM Ponton continues to be remembered not only for his devotion to Madison and Greene counties but to the Greene Hills Club and the young golfers in both counties. CM never hid his enthusiasm for young golfers in the communities and was a proud supporter of the WMHS golf teams. Winning Gross in this tournament was the team of Steve DeMasters and Debbie Brown with a 74 followed by John and Anne Scott with a 75 to place 2nd. In the Net Division, Don Perkins and Bobbie Locker secured 1st Place with a 63.5 while two teams tied for 2nd; however, on the match back of cards from Hole 18, George and Arlene Gay succeeded in placing 2nd with a 66 while Joey Morris and Lynne Gilbert was awarded 3rd , also scoring a 66. Closing in on them and placing 4th was the team of Kevin Snead and Martine Barre with a 66.5. Robert Nicholls and Steve DeMasters won closest to the pins.