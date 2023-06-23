One of Greene Hills men’s and women’s Sunday groups, known as the Nachos, hosted the Annual Nacho Golf Tournament at the Greene Hills Club on Saturday, June 10th, in honor of the memory of Rich Puryear, George Allman, Ned Rebich, Bill Myers, PE Gianny, and many more who were an integral part of the group . The Nacho Group, as they call themselves, formed several years ago with the idea of a group of men and women who gathered together on Sunday afternoons for a friendly round of golf, where each player who lost the round pitched in $5, and the winners each Sunday would use all of the money to purchase appetizers for the group who participated. It was a win/win for everyone! This group felt that they had loss too many good friends and wanted to remember their friends, rekindle old memories, and enjoy some nachos and chicken wings at the Hills Grille. Both friends and family participated in this wonderful event. With a four- person team, scoring consisted of Captain’s Choice on the Front 9 and 2 Best Balls Net on the Back 9. Winners of this tournament for 1st Place was the team of Mikey Moyers, Andy Brown, Mark Pena, and Rick Smith with an 81. Hot on their heels with an 82, placing 2nd , was the team of Tom Locher, Mary Cave, and Marcia and Lloyd Canada. In Third Place was the team of Lance Hoover, Paul Hazelwood, Kevin Snead, and Linda Smith with an 83 followed by the 4th Place team, shooting an 83.5, consisting of Dave and Kelly Bell, Tim Guertin, and Kevin Campbell. Closest to the Pins were awarded to Mark Pena, Mikey Moyers, Debbie Brown, and Mike Dickerson; however, longest drive for the day was awarded to upcoming WMHS senior, Daniel Woodson.