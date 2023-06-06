The Greene Hills Club held its annual Ladies’ and Men’s Member MemberTournament on Saturday and Sunday, May 20th and 21st . On the first day, the members faced an 18 Hole Scotch Foursome format whereas the 2nd day was played as the best ball of the two players, for both gross and net. Triumphing in 1st Place gross for the women with a 161 (80,81) was the team of Debbie Brown and Debbie Estes. For the Net Division, Pat Crigler and Anne Scott scored a 140 (73,67) to tie for 1st Place Net with Lorrie Hansen and Sue Callaway, 140 (73, 67) . For the men in the Gross Division, Austin Batten and Logan Yates dominated the field on both days to be awarded 1st with a 135 (65,70) while Chuck Crenshaw and Lance Hoover succeeded in placing 2nd with a 135 (70, 65) after a 1st Place play- off match that began and ended on Hole 10. Placing 3rd for a tie were the teams of Bubba Knight and Mikey Moyers, 137 (67, 70) with the team of Steve DeMasters and Jeff Perkins, 137, (68, 69) while Joey Morris and Steve Ripley placed 5th with a 142 (70, 72). Jeff Perkins and David Woodward scored a 145 (75,70) for 6th Place. Like the gross scores, the Net Division saw close score as well with only a 1 stroke lead for the winners’ bracket between each of the leaders. Scott Cunningham and Tom Locher triumphed in placing 1st with a 131 (69,62) while 2 teams were hot on their heels and tied with a 132 for 2nd Place: the team of Paul Logan and Tom Tanner, (64, 68); and the team of Ivan Bourke and Vince Shifflett, (65, 67) . One stroke behind them was a 3 way tie for 4th with a 133: the teams of Addison Eddins and Devin Madison, (64, 69); Lee Fuller and Skip Payne, (68, 65); and Noel and Taylor Jenkins, (64, 69). Closest to the pins for both days were awarded to Don Bean, Paul Purgason, Chad Morris, and Gary Honaker.