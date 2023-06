On Friday, June 2nd , the Greene Hills Club once again its ever popular 9 Hole Couples Scotch Foursome. Winning Gross with a 37was the team of Steve DeMasters and Debbie Brown. Scoring first in Net with a 29 was the team of Rob Fleming and Ashley Artale followed closely behind Devin Madison and Debbie Estes for second with a 30.5. In third place with a was the husband and wife team of John and Rhonda Batten with a 32.5. .