The William Monroe football program will embark on a new era during the 2023 season as it moves from the Northwestern District to the Valley District.

The move allows the Greene Dragons to play in a district that has schools within a much closer proximity than the Northwestern District, which is comprised of mostly schools in Northern Virginia.

“We looked at what options may be out there for us to try and improve our travel and maintain a competitive balance,” William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier told The Daily Progress after the move was finalized. “At some point in the process, some of the Valley District schools contacted us about possibly joining them for the next cycle. We already play some of them in non-district contests and when we looked at the travel aspect, it made sense to explore it in more depth.”

In addition to William Monroe, the Valley District also includes Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County.

Now the Dragons know when they will face their new district opponents.

The Virginia High School League recently released its master schedule for the 2023 football season. With schedule now set, here are five takeaways from William Monroe’s 2023 slate.

Season opener

William Monroe will kick off the season on Aug. 25 with a trip to Charlottesville to take on Monticello. The Mustangs, who are coached by Matt Hicks, are coming off a 1-9 season in 2022, with their lone victory coming against Fluvanna County.

It will be the first matchup between the two former Jefferson District rivals since 2018, when Monticello topped William Monroe, 30-12. The Mustangs are 9-0 in games against the Dragons since 2000.

William Monroe will look to end that stretch of success in the series for Monticello and start its season off on a high note.

Manassas Park returns

In Week 2 of the season, the Greene Dragons will play host to Manassas Park, which is returning to action after cancelling its 2022 season due to low numbers. But the Cougars will be back on the field this season with a new head coach, Alabama native Mark Teague, who has worked at schools in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana.

“I chose the Manassas Park High School football program due to the fact that I felt my experience in rebuilding programs was a perfect fit for what the Cougars needed in order to ‘Restore The Roar,’” Teague said in a release announcing his hire.

Manassas Park is a member of the Northwestern District, but will play an independent schedule for the next two seasons as it tries to rebuild its football program. The Dragons rolled to a 61-0 victory over the Cougars in their last meeting during the 2021 fall season.

Rivalry renewed

After a road trip to Luray in Week 3, William Monroe renews its rivalry with Madison County on Sept. 15 in Stanardsville. The Dragons had taken command of the series, winning seven in a row, but the Mountaineers have won the last two games in the rivalry, including a 23-7 triumph last season.

Madison has showed steady improvement under coach Larry Helmick. The Mountaineers went 6-4 during the 2022 regular season and earned a trip to the Region 2B playoffs, but they will have to replace talented QB Wade Fox, who scored three touchdowns in last season’s win over William Monroe.

Familiar foes

The Dragons already have a strong familiarity with several of new their new Valley District rivals. William Monroe played both Spotswood and Broadway last season as part of its non-district schedule.

WMHS suffered a 34-7 loss to Spotswood in Penn Laird before earning a 27-14 win over Broadway in Stanardsville. The Dragons will again face Spotswood on the road, traveling across the mountain to take on the Trailblazers on Sept. 22 in their Valley District opener. William Monroe will travel to Broadway on Oct. 13.

Six road games

Though the road trips will be shorter than in previous seasons, the Dragons will still be doing plenty of traveling in 2023.

Six of William Monroe’s 10 regular-season games will be on the road. The Dragons’ road games will come against Monticello (Aug. 25), Luray (Sept. 8), Spotswood (Sept. 22), Broadway (Oct. 13), Harrisonburg (Oct. 27) and Rockbridge County (Nov. 3).

The Dragons’ four home games are against Manassas Park (Sept. 1), Madison County (Sept. 15), Turner Ashby (Sept. 29) and East Rockingham (Oct. 20).