On Monday, May 29th, the Greene Hills Club held its annual Bring Your Own Team Memorial Day Scramble, which is a captain’s choice tournament. Winning 1st Place with a tie of 56 was the team of Steve DeMasters, Debbie Brown, Debbie Estes, and Bernadette Dennis and the team of father and son, Tim and Daniel Woodson, Kenny Gilbert, and Tim Guertin. Hot on their heels with a 57 was the 3rd Place team, Tommy Tanner, Sara Joyner, Addison Eddins and Mike Dickerson. Placing 4th with a 58 was the team of C.B. Butler, Don Beverley, Archie Taylor, and Andy Bell. Closest to the pins for the day were Kevin Snead on Hole 6 and Steve DeMasters on Hole 18.