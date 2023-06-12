Under gorgeous blue skies, ladies from all over Central Virginia flocked to play in the Las Vegas Themed 2023 Greene Hills Ladies Member Guest Tournament. With a different format which consisted of 1 best ball gross and net on the Front 9 and a best ball gross and net of a Shamble on the back, the Greene Hills Club created the perfect backdrop for an exciting day of golf. Winning 1st Place in Gross was the team of Pat Crigler and Guest Katie Lilliard with a score of 69 while Debbie Estes and Guest Paula Williams secured 1st in Net with a score of 62. Placing 2nd in Gross was the team of Anne Scott and Guest Carol Record with a 75 while Becky Allen and Guest Karen Oliver placed 2nd in Net with a 64. Winning Front 9 Gross with a score of 37 was the team of Sara Joyner and Terry DeTrola while Teresa Shaner and Guest Joanna Infantino placed 1st in Net with a 30. On the Back 9 Gross with a 37, the team of Debbie Brown and Tamala Powell was awarded 1st Place with a 37 while Arlene Gay and Carol Crickenberger placed 1st in Net with a score of 31. Closest to the Pins were awarded to Val Gooch and Arlene Gay while longest drives were presented to Kathleen Nilles and Sara Joyner. Continuing the tradition from last year was a putting contest which was awarded to the team of Debbie Estes and Paula Williams.