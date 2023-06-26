With dismal, rainy weather in the forecast, men still flocked to the Greene Hills Country Club and traveled many miles to participate with their friends in the annual 2023 Greene Hills Men’s Member Guest Tournament June 23 through June 25.

The three-day event consisted of five rounds of nine-hole match play with 10 flights and six teams per flight.

On June 23, the men played two nine-hole rounds, with a closest-to-the-pin contest that evening on Hole 18; on June 24, two match-play rounds; and on June 25, one round with the nine flight winners and two wild card teams competing in the afternoon.

The first wild card team was determined by the most points won and not winning the flight, and the second was determined by most points won in June 25's match. Any ties were determined by a chip-off from the 10th tee box to the 18th Hole, with closest to the pin winning.

Eleven teams advanced to the final championship round beginning at Hole 4 with true alternate shot format. Four teams were then eliminated, and eight teams then advanced to Hole 9 with the same format, with the three highest scoring teams eliminated. Five teams then advanced to Hole 10; three teams to Hole 17; and two teams to Hole 18.

In the end, Mitchell Batten and guest Eli Sumpter prevailed over Mike Dickerson and Mark Thompson when Batten made a tremendous chip on Hole 18 and Sumpter sunk the 12-foot winning putt, after the two teams tied the hole once before with their opponents. Batten and Sumpter were named the 2023 Greene Hills Men’s Member Guest Champions, while Dickerson and guest Thompson won second place. In third place was Austen Batten and Will Gregory, while Brian Wortman and Steven Lane placed fourth.

Flight winners consisted of the following:

First flight: Spencer Morris and Mickey Mahoney.

Spencer Morris and Mickey Mahoney. Second flight: Austin Batten and Will Gregory.

Austin Batten and Will Gregory. Third flight: David Woodward and Jerry Haynes.

David Woodward and Jerry Haynes. Fourth Flight: John Batten and Kenny Gilbert

John Batten and Kenny Gilbert Fifth flight: Jaime Artale and Thomas Madden.

Jaime Artale and Thomas Madden. Sixth flight: Mitchell Batten and Eli Sumpter.

Mitchell Batten and Eli Sumpter. Seventh flight: Ron Fishback and Bob Hudson.

Ron Fishback and Bob Hudson. Eighth flight: Bill and George Cave.

Bill and George Cave. Ninth flight: Brian Wortman and Steven Lane.

The two wild card selections were the team of Dickerson and Thompson and the team of Billy Duff and Tommy Mason.