The search for a missing Greene County man has entered its second week.

Jake Fahlfeder, 31, was last seen at around 7:00 p.m. on July 18 in Ruckersville, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, Fahlfeder has not returned home or shown up to his workplace in Arlington, police have said.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office posted an image of Fahlfeder on its Facebook page on last Friday asking for “the public’s assistance” locating him.

Fahlfeder has tattoos including “Lyon” on his back, a black star on his left thigh and “4 All” on his left knuckles, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has still been unable to locate Fahlfeder, but it continues to search the area, officials told The Daily Progress on Tuesday. Multiple jurisdictions are pulling resources together, including drone, dive and canine teams, in an effort to find him, those officials added.