When I graduated college, I thought I had everything figured out. I applied for jobs in Northern Virginia and was ready to move out of Greene. After a few months of working in Falls Church, I realized how much I missed home and when an opportunity to work for the Greene County Record came up, I happily took it. I missed the sense of community, the proximity to both the mountains and the city. I missed being close to my family and the familiarity.

The Greene County Record was the first newspaper I was ever published in. As a senior in high school, Terry Beigie, the former editor, allowed me to job shadow her and workshop my writing skills. Given that William Monroe didn’t have any journalism classes, this was my foot in the door and a huge learning opportunity that I am incredibly grateful for.

Working at the Greene County Record for the past year has felt like a full circle moment. From a few articles published as a high school student to running the paper. It did not come without its unique set of challenges but I always felt support from the community. To those of you who took time out of your day to send me a nice email, call to say good job or order flowers to my office- your kindness means more than words can describe and this community is truly one of a kind. I cannot thank you enough.

All of that being said, it is now time for me to move on. I will always be grateful for the skills I have learned and the understanding from the community. It is not goodbye forever, I will still be around in the community and cheering on the success of the Record.

Thank you,

Amanda Snead