Bert Nye has written many inflammatory letters to the editor, generally ill-informed. I write this, not for Bert, but because he will not hear it. I write it for someone who might be unsure of the facts or unaware of the danger looming over our democracy.

Bert refers to “ANTIFA” and Black Lives Matter as “unprosecuted extremists.” “ANTIFA,” where it does exist, is largely local and uncoordinated groups (unlike Proud Boys) cherry-picked by the GOP to target to inspire fear in their members who don’t realize that “anti-fascist” is something we should all be in favor of. They are not a threat. Black Lives Matter demonstrations were, with few exceptions, non-violent. Those who were looting were more likely anti-BLM acting in hopes that BLM would be blamed for their actions.

Neither “ANTIFA” or BLM “caused $2B in damage in 2020, murdering twelve police officers or injuring thousands more.” There were protesters “arrested,” some by men in unmarked uniforms refusing to identify themselves—if you don’t remember thugs, so uniformed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, you might be watching FOX “news”.

The closest event to a riot at St John’s Church was at the order of the then president, removing peaceful protestors so he could be photographed at the church holding up a bible (upside down). The arsonist, as far as I can discover, has not been charged and only Fox “news” has suggested that was BLM protesters.

Why would anyone think that threats of violence and fire-bombing of abortion centers would be perpetrated by pro-abortion activists? The idea is totally illogical! The Department of Justice website offers a long list of persons arrested for blocking access to centers and other crimes—check it out.

Of course, Bert would be alarmed by Senate Majority Shumer “threatening” Supreme Court Justices but the former president instructing Proud Boys, on TV, to “Stand back and stand-by” then telling them at the White House to go to the Capitol and “I’m going with you” on the day of the insurrection was OK?

Climate change activists are not in the movement for the money. Of course, the coal and oil industries are against it. It’s their bread, butter and gold mine! Local and state governments like Albemarle and Idaho continue to be considering legislation to cut down on pollution. If you don’t want to cut down trees, put solar panels on rooves and other structures instead. That wind turbines “slaughtering birds” is more propaganda like the former president claiming they “cause cancer”. Get involved so you can make informed decisions!

Sadly, no law enforcement agency is perfect. If any official of DOJ or FBI is involved in political activity or participating in insurrection—military as well—they should be prosecuted. I doubt that “swat teams were sent to the homes of pro-life pastors” or “labeling Catholics as Terrorists” unless they are caught planning illegal activity. I—and many others--would welcome any actual proof of this or any other claim made by Bert. I’m just a retired citizen but I could not find any.

I am all for freedom of speech. If a letter to the editor is published, containing incorrect or misleading information, a clarification or correction, by the editor, is a civic duty to the people served by the newspaper. Who would want to go down in history as “Not news, but entertainment” like FOX was described in court by their own lawyers.

Anyone who refuses to hear the truth or repeats lies may be many things. A patriot is not one of them.

Jeanne Rexroad

Stanardsville