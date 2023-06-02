I was confused and then amused by Bert Nye’s strange response to my letter that appeared on May 11th. The response had little relationship to my original letter that was published. Normally, one might ask “What was that guy smoking?” But that isn’t Bert. Perhaps he was responding to someone else’s letter in another paper.

It then struck me that the response wasn’t written by Bert. Perhaps Bert decided to tell some of his friends in Florida about how wonderful Greene County is. I can then imagine that the letter was sent on to Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, the “masters of make-believe”. They wrote the response, twisting my comments and turning the intent on their head, reversing positives into negatives, all using the standard MAGA approach. What they might have been smoking or drinking is always a mystery.

To recap the perspective of my original letter: Greene is a wonderful place. I loved seeing the pictures of our bright young graduates in the recent issue. We have great service organizations run by dedicated people. Nevertheless, there are many people who depend on Social Security, food stamps, and other government help. I do worry about what is happening on the national scene in our legal system, Congress and in the economy, but not as ‘Bert’s letter’ portrays.

As good as things are, I do worry that Republicans appear more willing to take benefits away from people who need help than from large profitable companies exploiting tax loopholes. I worry when the 2017 tax breaks given to the very wealthy caused such a big increase in the federal debt. That they were prepared to crash the economy to force cuts in the safety net, made no sense. I also worry when books are censored by people with narrow experience of science and the world.

I find it strange that in the Giuliani, Powell, and Nye cult it is so easy to excuse the deeds of a former president, who none of us would want to be the role model for those recent graduates of William Monroe High School.

It is unfortunate that divisive politics can lead even good people to distort reality.

Don Pamenter

Stanardsville