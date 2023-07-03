The crux of the glamping debate was and has always been about the fair application of our zoning laws. The 85-acre, 144-unit resort with restaurant, event center and spa was approved as a tourist lodging last year. Tourist lodging is permitted only in our rural agriculture, A1, and conservation, C1, districts.

Tourist lodging, as defined in Greene's zoning ordinance, is the requirement of "lodging within a single family dwelling" or an "accessory to a single family dwelling." Our ordinance also explicitly states tourist lodging is intended for "limited residential lodging uses," further solidifying the requirement that it must be connected to a residential home. In fact, the phrase "limited residential lodging use" is even lifted from the Limited Residential Lodging Act of 2016, which pertains exclusively to home rentals. This proposed glamping resort is purely a commercial enterprise and the antithesis of residential, as required by our zoning law.

Yet county officials contend the same provision that allows for you to rent the basement in your home on Airbnb also applies to expansive 100-plus-acre resorts with all the amenities of a hotel. In neighboring Albemarle County, however, from whom we derive most of our zoning laws, a resort venue like this would be designated a hotel. Similarly, Madison County, which just approved a glampground of their own, appropriately did so as an "event venue," not a tourist lodging or tourist home.

Why is this important? Because when ordinances are not applied properly, they become meaningless. Due to their nature, hotels are restricted to business districts with heavy traffic and large congregations of people. As such, hotels are not permitted in our A1 districts. Amazingly though, the glamping permit's conditions allow for more than 37,000 square feet of commercial structures on the parcel, including spa, restaurant, reception, store, event center, back of the house and playground. If you add the 144 sleeping units, it amounts to over 100,000 commercial square feet on an agriculturally zoned property. How is this not a hotel?

The controversy surrounding glamping in Greene is entirely the result of the arbitrary application of our zoning laws. The neighboring property owners never expected the rural farm next door could become a sprawling commercial establishment based on the plain reading of our ordinance. As much as we need businesses in our county, moving the goalposts is never the way to do it. Especially when you consider many of the less intrusive, by-right uses available for this A1 parcel, such as a farm winery, would have been eagerly supported.

The Greene community showed up in droves to speak out against this permit a year ago and overwhelmingly opposed its approval by a 3-1 margin. Sadly, it was approved against the expressed will of the citizens and in favor of an investment firm out of New York City. The board should seriously reconsider the precedent it has set. Nothing erodes the public trust more quickly than when laws are not applied equally.