For the upcoming election on Nov. 7, there is one clear choice for the Greene County supervisor at-large seat. And that is Francis X. McGuigan.

I have had the privilege to work with and get to know Francis over the past year. He has the ability to make good decisions, be utterly dedicated to the task at hand and, most importantly, has the temperament of a leader who stands for the people.

Francis is a University of Virginia graduate, career Navy veteran, surgeon, professor of orthopedic surgery, father and grandfather. His career was mostly spent saving our soldiers. He led a team of doctors at Bethesda Naval Hospital that treated marines and SEALS who were severely wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Francis is committed to our county's rural preservation, working hand in hand with lifelong residents and newcomers alike to help curb its overdevelopment. He understands that our rural agricultural and conservation districts are our treasures and knows that once they are gone, they are lost for good. He will fight to ensure that doesn't happen on his watch.

He is also a strong proponent of smart growth. One of his goals is to end our reliance on new homes as our major source of revenue and focus on bringing career employment to Greene. Francis McGuigan is the voice we desperately need in our local politics. He will not put developers' interests over those of citizens. Nor will he place his own interests above those of the county. I am confident he will be a voice of the people if elected to the Greene County Board of Supervisors. I am proud to give him my endorsement.