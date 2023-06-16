The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality updated its air quality alert Thursday for the Charlottesville area to “very unhealthy” as smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to drift southward over the Eastern Seaboard.

The polluted air, according to the department, could cause “significant aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults; significant increase in respiratory effects in general population.”

People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and young children are most at risk, said the agency, which measures air quality in Central Virginia at a station at Albemarle High School.

The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the Clean Air Act was passed. During that time, summer air pollution was regularly much worse than we have had over the last 20 years.

Air pollution then was largely from ground level ozone, before regulations were put in place to curb industrial and automobile emissions. But air pollution this week has been from particulates — wildfire smoke. And some of this particulate matter is especially small, imperceptible to the naked eye. Known as PM2.5, these particles are about 20 times smaller than the width of a human hair, reaching deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing longer-term respiratory problems.

Looking to the source, it is important to remember that wildfires are not uncommon in Canada, but the intensity of the fires and the transport of the smoke southward is highly unusual this year.

Regarding a connection to the changing climate, a warming climate does dry out ground surfaces and vegetation more quickly, which contributes to a more rapid spread of wildfires once they begin. Notably, much of Canada had its hottest May on record, so the warming climate probably has an influence.

However, the number of fires is not obviously becoming more numerous in Canada. There has been an upward tick in total area burned since the start of the 21st century, but there were years with larger areas burned in the 1980s and 1990s.

Back in Virginia, and areas immediately north, it is the trajectory of the wind that has made this entire event so unusual. It is related to the relatively cooler weather in Virginia of the past several weeks and the historically hot May in Canada.

The jet stream has been blocked into place, with a relatively consistent trough, or southward surge, in eastern North America since early May. As a result, our wind direction has been from the north more often than we typically see this time of the year.

This is also the reason that heat waves have been holding west of Virginia so far this season, allowing much warmer air to surge into Canada, and sending the Canadian wildfire smoke southward.

A combination of things may be in play to cause the unusually blocked up weather pattern. A broad area of storminess that slowly circulates around the tropics (known as the MJO), may be reacting with the rapidly warming eastern Pacific Ocean (El Niño).

But exactly how these interact is not straightforward. According to Jan Dutton, a meteorologist at the Charlottesville-based World Climate Service, “A rapidly developing El Niño does tend to promote a North Atlantic blocking pattern in early summer, but the block is not clearly related to the El Niño trajectory. It’s more likely connected to the big MJO phase 4 in early May. Or perhaps a combination of the two.”

Research from the Canadian Forest Service suggests the area burned north of the border will tend to increase as the climate warms further in the coming decades. But whether that smoke is sent southward into Virginia will be more related to the shorter term weather patterns around the time of the fires. Generally by June, our prevailing winds are from the west or southwest, keeping Canadian air, weather cool and clear or hazy and smoky, away from Virginia.

While it is probably premature to assign the hazy and smoky skies from Virginia to the Northeast solely to a warming climate, it is an important reminder of a recent past where the summer sky was much hazier and the air was much dirtier. And it serves as a caution that the tapestry of work that has been done to make the air cleaner can be unraveled as the climate continues to warm, increasing the risk of larger wildfires, and in time, hazier and smokier skies.

So when the wind pattern does slip into something unusual, we could go through this all over again.