Greene County Public Schools’ Director of Special Services Dr. Wendy Mitchem was announced Wednesday as the recipient of the 2023 Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education (VCASE) James T. Micklem Outstanding Special Education Administrator Award.
The award was established in 1978 to recognize efforts made on behalf of exceptional children. In 1988 it was renamed for James Micklem, the first State Director of Special Education, in recognition of his outstanding service and leadership. The recipient must be a member in VCASE for a minimum of three years, hold a special education administrative or supervisory position within a Virginia public school, contribute to VCASE either through elected office or appointed position and activities, and make an impact on the education of exceptional children on the local, state or regional level.
“During a time of unprecedented challenges in public education, Dr. Mitchem serves as a steady hand, empowering staff to deliver outstanding services and supports to our students,” said Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh, superintendent of Greene County Public Schools. “Additionally, she has developed innovative and effective programs to support and sustain a culture of excellence for our students and community.”
Mitchem has served as Greene County Public Schools’ director of special services since 2014.