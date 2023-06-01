The award was established in 1978 to recognize efforts made on behalf of exceptional children. In 1988 it was renamed for James Micklem, the first State Director of Special Education, in recognition of his outstanding service and leadership. The recipient must be a member in VCASE for a minimum of three years, hold a special education administrative or supervisory position within a Virginia public school, contribute to VCASE either through elected office or appointed position and activities, and make an impact on the education of exceptional children on the local, state or regional level.