The following is a press release by Chee Ricketts of the Art Guild of Greene.

The Art Guild of Greene continues to contribute to the vitality of the community in significant ways. Offering a $2,000 scholarship annually to a high school senior who plans to study art in college and providing grants of $300 annually to each of the five art teachers in the school system for necessary art supplies, the Art Guild of Greene is committed to student enrichment. Other recent projects supported by the Guild include providing the storage building at the Farmers’ Market Pavilion, funding for the refurbishment of the pergola at the Greene County Visitors’ Center (an Eagle Scout project), the LOVE sign in front of the Tech Center, interior painting of the barn at the Visitors’ Center, as well as floor repair to the Visitors’ Center Carriage House, providing activities for JABA, and hanging members’ art in The Stanardsville Station, to name just a few projects.

One might ask how an organization that numbers approximately 80 members with annual dues of $35 can make such significant monetary contributions. The answer is simple: BARN QUILTS. Conceived as a tourism project in 2016 by Vyvyan Rundgren, the Greene County Barn Quilt tour is now the largest in Virginia, numbering over 150 barn quilts of all sizes which appear on barns, fences, mailbox posts, commercial buildings, and residences. The project began from donations by residents desiring barn quilts. Vyvyan Rundgren, with the help of AGOG President Cory Ryan, has been responsible for providing the artistic expertise and labor to create most of the barn quilts that are currently hanging throughout Greene.

During the warmer months of each year, workshops are held monthly for those interested in learning how to create a barn quilt. Currently in her sixth year as instructor, Vyvyan Rundgren teaches these workshops in the barn on her property. The instructor receives a nominal fee to teach the workshops; however, most of the proceeds from the workshops provide the funds that allow the Art Guild to continue to support the community.

A recent spring workshop typifies the workshops. Nine women from the Culpeper area participated in the day long-event. All of them were friends and most of them were “repeaters”, having participated previously in one of Vyvyan’s classes. One woman was accompanied by her sister who was visiting from Florida. Their barn quilt designs included cardinals, signifying Virginia’s state bird. A mother and daughter duo were working on barn quilts designed to embrace the memory of their deceased husband/father. Their creations were being placed on the various outbuildings on their farm. When asked about the process of painting a barn quilt, one participant noted that “painting a barn quilt is much easier than sewing one.”

The next barn quilt workshop will be held in June. Interested persons may contact Vyvyan Rundgren at vyvyanr@gmail.com.