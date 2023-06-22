Last week, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

It’s one of the final pieces in a process that has been anything but short. Greene Supervisors first approved a resolution requesting the county’s release from RSA in late July 2020. Two lawsuits, a failed Senate bill, one chairman resignation, too many resolutions to count, agreed upon withdrawal terms and a memorandum of understanding for the reorganization of the authority from three members to just two, and withdrawal applications were finally submitted to both the SCC and the Virginia Resources Authority (VRA). That was in 2022.

In January 2023, the VRA consented to the withdrawal, and ultimately, last week, the SCC did as well.

“We were notified yesterday, the SCC has signed off on the the RSA application,” Madison County Attorney Sean Gregg said.

The official order was signed off by the commission June 12.

Now, it’s on to the final pieces of the withdrawal. Interim Greene County Administrator Brenda Garton said the last few pieces including getting permits transferred, completing property transfers from RSA to Greene County and dismissing the lawsuits filed by Greene County.

“We’re hoping these will fall together quickly.”

In the meantime, Greene County has been creating its own water and sewer department. Employees have been hired, equipment was purchased and an agreement to purchase department vehicles was approved. After department head Greg Lunsford departed quickly after his hire, Allan Harrison started Monday as the director of the county’s water and sewer department.

Harrison is a Virginia Tech graduate with vast experience in water and sewer. He has worked in Colonial Beach, Chesterfield, New Kent, Appomattox, Wise County and most recently in Richmond. He is a member of the Virginia Water and Waste Authorities Association, Virginia Association of Municipal Wastewater Agencies, American Water Works Association, Water Environment Federation and Virginia Rural Water Association.

Garton said she’s very happy to have Harrison onboard.