Friday Night at the Greene Hills Club have become popular for its members as men and women congregate at 6 PM to participate in a fun filled night of friendly rivalry in the 9 Hole Scotch Foursome. Winning 1st Place in Gross on Friday, May 12th, was the team of Steve DeMasters and Debbie Brown with a score of 32 while there was a tie for Net with a 32 between the teams of Devin Madison and Debbie Estes and Mary and Bill Cave. With a match back of cards from Hole 9, Madison and Estes were declared the winners while the Caves received 2nd. John and Rhonda Batten placed 3rd in Net with a score of 32.5.