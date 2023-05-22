Strawberry season is one of the most anticipated times of the year in Central Virginia, and for good reason. This time of year, local farms and farmers markets are bursting with fresh, juicy strawberries that are perfect for everything from snacking to baking.

One of the best places to experience strawberry season in Central Virginia is at one of the “u-pick” farms in the area, such as Yoders’ Farm in Rustburg which offers visitors the opportunity to pick their own strawberries straight from the fields, ensuring the fruit is at the peak of freshness and flavor.

At the farm at 1134 Browns Mill Road, visitors can fill their baskets with plump, ripe berries, enjoying the warm sunshine and fresh air as they go.

The farm first started planting strawberries in 2012 and now has about 5 acres of strawberries with 70,000 plants.

While the season has seen temperature swings, Lowell Yoder, one of the farm’s partners, explained the strawberry crops have not been pushed any more than necessary to ensure optimal growth.

The ideal weather conditions for strawberries involve cool nights, at about 50 degrees, and minimal rainfall. Yoder said dry climates, like that of California, are favorable for growing strawberries.

“As fruit growers, we’re thinking about blossoms and potential freezes, which we anticipated would come later and sure enough, they did,” he said. “You can’t really do a whole lot, you just kind of go with the flow and hang on.”

There aren’t many strawberry growers in Central Virginia, mostly because they’re challenging to grow consistently, Yoder said.

“And it’s just a lot of work to be honest,” he said. “A lot of manual labor involved. So, I think those kinds of things limit the number of people who decide they want to keep growing.”

The season typically starts at the end of April or the beginning of May and Yoders’ Farm expects to continue harvesting through May and into June. The warmer start to the season followed by cooler weather has helped keep the plants fruiting, extending the season.

He said turnout at Yoders’ Farm has been fantastic this year, with some days requiring the farm to close early to avoid over-picking the fields. Yoder emphasized the importance of communication with the customers to manage expectations and ensure a good picking experience.

“It doesn’t do any good for people to be out there wandering around and they’re not happy,” he said. “Sometimes they’re picking them when they’re not quite ripe and that actually hurts you for the next day or two.”

The farm has learned the importance of diversification in their planting, which includes growing different varieties of almost everything, including strawberries.

“We are happy for anyone who wants to come out and do it and these days a lot of people don’t interact with nature probably quite as much as people did 30, 40, 50 years ago,” he said.

Yoder expressed his enthusiasm for the hands-on experience of strawberry picking, which provides an opportunity for children to learn about food and interact with nature. He also emphasized the importance of good friends in the farming community, who can offer support and expertise.

“When we started 10 years ago, I didn’t know anyone else who grew strawberries and have since become involved in a grower organization. I’ve got some really good friends who also grow strawberries and [in] other places and I’ve got a couple of extension people in my phone who I also count as friends,” he said. “They’re experts and that has really been helpful and has really helped the learning curve.”

In addition to u-pick farms, Central Virginia is home to many farmers markets that offer fresh, locally grown strawberries. These markets are a great way to support local farmers while enjoying the freshest produce available. At the markets, visitors can find a variety of other locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as artisanal products such as cheeses, jams and baked goods.

The Lynchburg Community Market has three vendors who sell strawberries including Archlynn Farm, Thistle Ridge Farm and Hillbilly Gardens Farm, Market Manager Darrius Slaughter said.

“Summer is my favorite time at the market,” he said. “Not only because it’s our busiest season, but the sights and smells of the market outside during the summer are unmatched. It’s incredible the amount of flavor that’s packed into produce and fruits you get at the market. Most of the time when you get produce at the big box stores, it’s been transported for days at a time, but most of the produce you find here was picked the night before and brought to market straight from the farmers’ fields.”

At the market, customers are getting their produce at its peak ripeness, and it actually shows in the taste, he added.

“Part of my job is to take pictures for the market’s social media pages, and you can get some really awesome shots once the strawberries and other fruits start coming in,” he said. “There’s nothing more aesthetic than the beautiful array of reds, yellows and indigos from all of the fresh produce and flowers that start popping up at the market in the summer. And the best part of all, it’s all locally grown.”

As strawberry season winds down, many farms and markets shift their focus to other seasonal produce such as blueberries and peaches. But for a few weeks each year, the strawberry takes center stage, and Central Virginia residents and visitors alike flock to the fields and markets to savor the taste of summer.