City school board approves $106.9 million budget request

The Charlottesville School Board has officially signed off on a $106.9 million funding request for the coming fiscal year.

The spending plan relies on an additional $878,521 from the city council beyond what is typically allocated to the division through a funding formula. The budget is largely unchanged from what schools Superintendent Royal Gurley Jr. presented to the board last month.

The board unanimously approved the request during a special meeting Thursday.

The bulk of the new spending in the budget goes toward giving employees a 5% raise and to cover cost increases related to health insurance. The raises and other salary actions would cost $3.78 million.

Officials have said this is a key year to decrease the division’s dependence on federal stimulus funds that supported a range of new expenses in the current operating budget from staff raises to new positions.

The Charlottesville school division has received $15.7 million in federal stimulus funds since the start of the pandemic, which must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

The new budget would reduce reliance on one-time federal funds from about $4.8 million to $2.1 million with help from $1.4 million in cost cuts, including eliminating 15 instructional assistants.

No layoffs are planned and job reductions are expected to occur through attrition.

The division is expecting to have about $6.8 million of the $15.7 million in federal funds remaining to use for one-time construction projects.

Board chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres thanked Gurley for his work on the budget — his first as superintendent.

The operating budget totals $83,267,031, which is a $3.9 million increase from the current year. Special revenue funds, which include the stimulus money, total $23.6 million.

Under the funding request, the city’s appropriation — $62,925,964 — would make up about 63% of the total budget.

Interim City Manager Michael Rogers will present the city's budget proposal to the city council on March 7. Councilor s will discuss that plan in several work sessions before voting to adopt tax rates and a budget for fiscal year 2023 in April.

No one from the public commented on the spending plan at Thursday’s meeting before the board’s vote.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.