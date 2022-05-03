City police still answering noise complaints

Charlottesville Police Department officials say officers will continue to respond to noise complaints in the community, based on the volume of calls they receive.

“With warmer weather and more outdoor gatherings, there has been an increase in noise complaint calls,” police officials said in a statement. “The community is encouraged to contact the [police] non-emergency phone line to report any noise complaints. This will allow officers to effectively and safely enforce the noise ordinance of the City of Charlottesville.”

Officials said each situation will be “addressed in a fair and consistent manner, according to law and department policy.”

The non-emergency number is (434) 970-3280.

In February, police cut back on direct service to the public, citing staffing shortages. The department moved its response to reports of past incidents or crimes not in progress to online portals.

They continue to respond to emergency calls and crimes in progress and past larcenies of vehicles and firearms.

“Online reports will be reviewed for assignment. Based on the information provided, some online reports may be cleared out upon review without a call back to the reporting party,” officials said that the time.