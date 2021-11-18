City man sentenced for 2019 involuntary manslaughter

A Charlottesville man was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison for the 2019 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian he struck with a vehicle.

Antron Rashawn Mills, 32, was ordered on Tuesday by Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Humes J. Franklin to serve 12 years of the 20-year sentence, with eight years suspended.

Mills pleaded guilty Aug. 6, 2021 to felony hit and run and to involuntary manslaughter following the April 2019 death of a pedestrian at the intersection of Ridge Street and West Main Street, according to the Charlottesville Police Department.

The fatal hit and run took place at 12:18 a.m. April 27, 2019. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mills received a 10-year sentence with no time suspended for the involuntary manslaughter charge and 10 years with 8 years suspended for the felony hit-and-run charge. He was ordered to serve the two sentences consecutively – one after the other – rather that concurrently, or at the same time.