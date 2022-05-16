City man killed in county crash

Justin Michael Tilghman, 36 died at the crash scene at U.S. 29/Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Albemarle County police did not say how the crash happened or what sort of vehicles were involved. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Police did not release the second driver’s name nor release information on the driver’s medical condition.