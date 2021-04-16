City installs vehicle charging stations in Water Street Garage

The City of Charlottesville announced on Friday that two electric vehicle fast chargers are available for public use near the Downtown Mall in the Water Street Parking Garage. The two DC fast chargers were installed by EVgo, a nationwide public fast charging network.

The charging station was built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative. Drive Electric Virginia aims to build a state-wide network of fast chargers along major highways and traffic corridors throughout the state. Funding was provided through the Volkswagen Fuel Economy settlement.

The two 50kW EVgo fast chargers are located at the front of the Water Street Parking Garage on the second level. The chargers are available for public use 24 hours a day and are each equipped with a CHAdeMo and Combo/CCS (SAE J1772 Combo) plug. Users will be charged regular parking rates for the Water Street Parking Garage and a flat fee of $4.95 + $0.20/min for use of the EVgo charging station.

