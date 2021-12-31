 Skip to main content
City Democrats to hold Jan. 10 caucus, choose new leadership
Charlottesville Democrats say they are planning a Jan. 10 caucus to choose precinct representatives and alternates for the city party’s 2022 Democratic committee.

The get-together, required by the party’s bylaws, will be held virtually, officials said.

The meeting is open to any registered voter in the City of Charlottesville who is a Democrat and “does not intend to support any candidate opposed to a Democratic nominee in the next ensuing election,” officials said in a statement.

Once committee members have been elected, they will choose the officers for the upcoming year.

For more information, contact the party officials at cvilledemschair@gmail.com.— Staff reports 

