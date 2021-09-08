City Council candidates talk equity, major issues facing the city at candidates forum

Pinkston acknowledged how controversial the map has been from many different perspectives, and commended the Cville Plans Together team for trying to “thread the needle” between these contrasting views. He wants to address the legacy of redlining in the city.

“In Charlottesville … we care for one another. Homeownership is so tied into the equity conversation for persons of color,” Pinkston said.

“I don’t support density for density’s sake,” Pinkston said. “But I think density should be tied into affordability.”

Wade said he thinks it’s important to address concerns about redlining but also be realistic about the need for affordable housing.

“I know people on both sides of the issue … This is a big issue,” Wade said. “I don’t know the answer.”

Wade said he wants to figure out a way to address the rising prices of housing in the city. He would like to see more of a variety of home prices and types as opposed to a stark divide between single family homes and public housing complexes.