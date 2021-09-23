City Council candidates talk climate concerns at forum

“That’s just the first step, and when we do that we need to be careful about unintended consequences. [Charlottesville Gas] is a significant source of revenue for the city … the funds from that can be used to fund climate action. So we need to be thoughtful about how we do it,” Pinkston said.

He said he would be interested in options like high efficiency heat pumps and electrical grids.

Washington said she would also vote to block expansion of Charlottesville Gas, and said that she is concerned about the risk of potential gas leaks.

“In regards to the actual pipelines and how they’re built, I definitely think that quality over quantity is something that we should always consider, even if that means changing the material … to make sure that they’re more durable so that we can avoid leaks in the future,” Washington said.

The City Council election is Nov. 2, but voters can submit their ballots early.

Early voting will be open at the City Hall Annex in Room 142 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Thursdays, early voting will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a curbside voting option available.