City Council approves $1,000 per councilor in discretionary funds

“I think $1,000 is very low,” Walker said.

Robertson said that she and City Clerk Kyna Thomas met with officials from the city of Richmond to discuss their expenditure policies and used this to help inform the amendments.

Councilors can only use their credit cards to purchase reimbursable expenses, tokens of sympathy or appreciation for city staff and goods, services or items approved by City Council as a body. For example, council may vote to authorize an individual councilor who is leading an international trip to charge certain group expenses to the city credit card issued to that councilor.

Reimbursable expenses under this policy include office supplies and furniture, dues for organizations and payments for seminars related to city business, and meals and refreshments purchased by a councilor for themselves while meeting with constituents.

The city started the process of amending credit card use policies after Walker said during a February Facebook Live that she was being investigated for using her city-issued credit card. Walker used her credit card to pay for gift cards as compensation for community members who participated in advisory groups. She also made a donation to a City Council meeting presenter’s nonprofit.