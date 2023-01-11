City begins cutting down trees on Downtown Mall

The city has started the process of taking down five willow oaks and four maple trees on the Downtown Mall. Workers sawed off decaying limbs — a hazard for pedestrians and surrounding businesses, according to the city — from trees around Fifth Street Southeast.

“The only reason we are doing this is to mitigate hazards,” said city arborist Steve Gaines. “These trees have it rough, and they’ve done extraordinarily well.”

Workers said they will be removing the oaks and maples from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 12 days. Plastic barricades will be in place to help guide foot traffic and keep pedestrians safe from falling debris.

Once the trees are gone, their stumps will be turned into art, Gaines said. At least one will serve as a bench. In a couple of years, though, the stumps will be removed too, and new trees will be planted.

Parks and Recreation has put out a request for proposal to see how trees on the Downtown Mall will be handled in the future.

From the trees being cut, salvageable wood will be recycled and repurposed into other projects for the mall, according to the city, but the city has asked for public input on what to do with the wood.

“We’re not in the business of cutting down trees,” Gaines said. “But this had to happen.”

Staff photographer Mike Kropf contributed to this report.