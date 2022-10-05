Charlottesville SPCA to help pets left homeless by hurricanes

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA will be receiving 56 animals from shelters impacted by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian on Thursday.

Wings of rescue will be flying 25 dogs and 18 cats from Puerto Rico to the Richmond International Airport in partnership with Petco Love.

Two dogs and 10 cats will also arrive from a Florida shelter in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. The groups include a variety of animals from adult dogs and cats to puppies and kittens.

The SPCA is still urgently seeking foster homes for animals at the shelter and those arriving tomorrow. Fosters must live within an hour and half radius of the shelter.

The SPCA provides all necessary supplies and food at no cost to foster families, has an emergency call lien that connects fosters with a staff member at any hour of the day and an on-site clinic for veterinary needs.

“We couldn’t say not helping these animals in need, but we desperately need help for the community in order to make space for them,” said Angie Gunter, the society's CEO. “Fostering, even for a very short amount of time, can be extremely beneficial to the animal and rewarding for the foster parent as well.”

For more information on fostering, adopting or donating to the SPCA, visit www.caspca.org.