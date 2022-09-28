Charlottesville shooting sends two to hospital

Bullets fired by someone in one car riddled the side of another car and wounded two men Wednesday afternoon at the corner of Ninth and Anderson Streets.

A city release indicates that the two victims were sent to UVA Hospital where they appear to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m.

“It happened in broad daylight, right when the children were getting home,” said one neighborhood resident, who asked not to be identified by name because her daughter, a Venable Elementary School student, saw the entire episode.

“First she heard the shots, so she hid behind a car,” said the woman. “Then another car went right by her, driving fast down Ninth Street South, and she saw two people inside it.”

The woman said the neighborhood, called Tenth and Page, has recently been plagued by gunfire.

She pointed to a Honda sedan that bears three bullet holes from a nighttime shooting a few weeks ago. A single bullet hole can be seen nearby in a parked Airstream camper.

Police taped off the intersection and spent about three hours collecting evidence. The last large piece of evidence taken from the scene was a brown Ford Crown Victoria in which the victims were riding.

At least nine bullet holes were visible on or around the driver’s door, a pattern that caused another neighbor to gasp when shown a photograph of the damage.