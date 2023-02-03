Related to this story

Most Popular

Mincer's owner dies at age 60

Mincer's owner dies at age 60

Mark Mincer, owner of the University of Virginia sportswear store that’s been a local institution for decades, died Saturday. He was 60 years old.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. and South Korean forces conduct joint military drills as North Korea warns of war