 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charlottesville schools to host Zoom meeting on renaming Burnley-Moran, Johnson

  • 0
10212021-cdp-news-reconfiguration069.JPG

Pre-kindergarten students play at stations together at Johnson Elementary School in Charlottesville.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Charlottesville City Schools is hosting a Zoom meeting on Thursday to seek input from the community on the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools.

Built in 1954, Burnley-Moran is named for the first two women to head Charlottesville schools. Carrie Burnley was principal of the former McGuffey School for 28 years. Sarepta Moran was principal of Venable Elementary for 21 years. Both women were members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group which perpetuated the myth of the “Lost Cause,” which posits that the Civil War was not fought over slavery.

Built in 1954, Johnson was named after James Johnson, superintendent of the racially segregated Charlottesville public schools for 35 years between 1909 and 1946.

In early October, the Charlottesville school division began reevaluating the names of its schools based on modern standards and values.

People are also reading…

The Charlottesville City School Board has already voted to change the names of the elementary schools Venable and Clark to Summit and Trailblazers, respectively.

Thursday’s Zoom meeting will be start at 7 p.m.

People interested in participating can sign up online. The school division launched a survey about the renaming on Jan. 11, which is still open. 

For more information, visit http://charlottesvilleschools.org/school-names/.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This NASA funded space plane might someday fly astronauts to Saturn's moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert