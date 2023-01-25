Charlottesville schools to host Zoom meeting on renaming Burnley-Moran, Johnson

Charlottesville City Schools is hosting a Zoom meeting on Thursday to seek input from the community on the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools.

Built in 1954, Burnley-Moran is named for the first two women to head Charlottesville schools. Carrie Burnley was principal of the former McGuffey School for 28 years. Sarepta Moran was principal of Venable Elementary for 21 years. Both women were members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group which perpetuated the myth of the “Lost Cause,” which posits that the Civil War was not fought over slavery.

Built in 1954, Johnson was named after James Johnson, superintendent of the racially segregated Charlottesville public schools for 35 years between 1909 and 1946.

In early October, the Charlottesville school division began reevaluating the names of its schools based on modern standards and values.

The Charlottesville City School Board has already voted to change the names of the elementary schools Venable and Clark to Summit and Trailblazers, respectively.

Thursday’s Zoom meeting will be start at 7 p.m.

People interested in participating can sign up online. The school division launched a survey about the renaming on Jan. 11, which is still open.

For more information, visit http://charlottesvilleschools.org/school-names/.