Charlottesville police are investigating a reported Tuesday night shooting in the city’s Fifeville neighborhood in the vicinity of Tonsler Park.

No injuries were reported, but the police department did say there was damage to at least one nearby residence.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots in two bursts near the park on Cherry Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“CPD is actively investigating a shots fired incident near Tonsler Park on Cherry Ave.,” Charlottesville Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 7:51 p.m. on Tuesday. “No injuries reported at this time. Officers have located evidence in that area and observed one residence was struck.”

Charlottesville police spokesman Kyle Ervin said on Wednesday there were no additional updates on the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tonsler Park was buzzing with activity in the balmy 85-degree weather: children on the playground, mothers sitting on nearby benches, young men playing basketball on the adjacent courts.

The Charlottesville area has seen a spike in gun violence in recent months. Gun violence has taken the lives of 14 people and injured 22 others in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally.

Within Charlottesville city limits, there have been five reported homicides since the start of the year, the highest number since 2017, according to Police Chief Michael Kochis.

Timothy Longo, the chief of the University of Virginia Police Department and the former chief of police for the city of Charlottesville, said at a virtual town hall late last month that he has never before witnessed the level of gun violence the area has experienced in recent months.

“The city of Charlottesville has had five murders since January,” Longo said during Tuesday’s town hall. “To put that into context for you, in the almost 16 years I served as the chief of police in the city of Charlottesville – from 2001 to 2016 – I never had any more than that number in an entire year. There were some years I had none. … They’ve had five just in the first three months of the year.”

Charlottesville police are asking anyone with any information on Tuesday’s shooting, or any shooting, to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.